Visual Arts students with UBC Okanagan’s Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Media Studies programs host their annual graduation art exhibition this month.
When This is Over runs from April 23 to May 6 on campus in the Creative and Critical Studies building, which will be transformed into an exhibition space.
The show includes a wide variety of student artists who specialize in photography, sculpture, drawing, painting,
digital media, interactive media, design, computational art and printmaking.
Due to COVID-19, it has been a few years since the annual year-end event was held in person. Graduating BFA
student Candice Hughes says the 2022 exhibit promises to be an exceptional display.
“After having the exhibition online
for the last two years, we are so excited to be back in person to show our work,” said Hughes. “Working behind the scenes and setting up the space has been such a great learning experience. We are looking forward to bringing our work together, to share with the community, in this final show.”
This is the first year UBCO’s media studies students are part of this annual exhibition, explained visual arts instructor Andreas Rutkauskas.
“The show will feature 21 BFA artists and nine BMS students who have been working tirelessly to create a diverse, original and engaging body of work to highlight the best they have to offer,” said Rutkauskas.
Media Studies Program Co-ordinator Megan Smith is excited her students are taking part.
“This is only our second graduating class of our media studies program, and the first year the students will be showcasing their work in the traditional year-end exhibition,” said Smith. “We are thrilled to be able to share the work of our students from this new program alongside our visual arts students.”
When This is Over is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More information can be found at fccs.ok.ubc.ca/about/events-workshops/ bfa-exhibition.