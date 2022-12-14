A local country singer has released a new single for Christmas.
Lynne Taylor Donovan’s “Dear Santa” touches on some traditional Christmas themes with a plea for home-based Santas to choose family spirit over excess spending.
The song fits into country music and adult contemporary formats.
Donovan was born in Vancouver and is now based in the Okanagan. She has toured all over the world, playing with many of country music’s superstars, and hosted her own TV show.
“Dear Santa was written by talented Canadian writer Tony Koenen who pitched it to me thinking I would be the right person for the song,” Donovan said in a release. “I instantly loved the message as the commerciality of Christmas has always made me sad.
“I am an only child who was raised by my mother and we had very little. It made me sad when I saw all the Christmas toy commercials on TV knowing that I wouldn’t be getting any of them.
“Although my mother did the best she could and showed undying love for me, I was conditioned by advertising into believing that Christmas meant gifts.
“Now, as an adult, I see how painful it can be for children who are less fortunate and even those who are, being sent that message. I believe in the true meaning of Christmas and sadly somehow over the years we have forgotten what that is.
You Tube and Spotify are two places to find the song.
A veteran performer, one of Donovan’s biggest musical achievements has been keeping control of her own career path.
“I’m just fiercely independent and I like the way we’ve approached things in the past. Pacific Records and myself have control on the artistic direction of the material and we’ve built great relationships with players who work with us, programmers who have been loyal, and audiences who support us,” Taylor said in a release.