February - month of dreads or desires

It’s the first day of the month and for those who enjoy trivia facts, February is the month of purification. The Latin word taken from ancient Roman times is Februarius, meaning “to purify.”
It’s also the shortest month in the calendar, so for those taking purification as abstinence, this would be the month to choose! Oh, and by the way, today is National Dark Chocolate Day and it has been said that consuming high concentrations of cacao is linked to improved mood and energy because of its antioxidant properties – which buffers the first day of abstinence.
February is also a month packed with local events and right smack in the middle of this month is Valentines Day, destined for romantic gestures that one dreads or desires.
———
A definite mood improver is jazz and tonight in West Kelowna at Shakers Cocktail Lounge, (inside Urban Distilleries) 402-1979 Old Okanagan Highway, is Kinga Heming – an evening of beautifully crafted songs sung by a chanteuse who understands melody and lyrics and executes both with grace and
eloquence. There is a $5 music fee. Reservations are not mandatory but if you want a good seat or have dinner as well, I recommend booking through links inside their website: urban-distilleries.com
———
This weekend in Kelowna it’s the Fireside Festival happening at Red Bird Brewing, 1086 Richter St., and inside at BNA Brewing Co., 1250 Ellis St. Back after a two year hiatus, the organizers have put together a line-up of mixed musical genres to include indie, experimental, hip hop, RnB, and EDM for the whole weekend and into the night.
Tickets are from $25 - $175 for a weekend pass. See firesidefestival.ca
———
Icon superstar Cher has such a distinctive image attached to her persona, its easy to understand a “Drag” show themed around her. Three Queens, Jaylene Tyme, Farrah Nuff and Ella Lamoureux will don their finest Cher impersonations and perform her classic hits and other unique numbers on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Gotham Nightclub, 275 Leon Ave., in Kelowna from 8 p.m. onwards. Tickets are $25 per head through: rebelliousunicorns.com
———
Penticton’s Tempest Theatre
welcomes to the stage Madeline Terbasket with her show “A Two-Spirit Tease.” On Friday and Saturday explore the wonder of traditional storytelling, filmmaking, burlesque and drag as this performance artists reimagines traditional stories with their physical comedy, queerness and vulnerability through her roots as a syilx, Ho-chunk and Anishinaabe. Tickets are approx. $25 with fees through eventbrite.ca.
Tempest Theatre is located on 125 Eckhardt Ave., Penticton, and both shows begin at 7:30 p.m. sharp.
———
Grizzli Winery continues their Happy Hour with live music every Friday, and this week from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. I will be performing as a Duo with my favourite guitarist Loni Moger at their West Kelowna location at 2550 Boucherie Rd. The theme is LOVE, as its so close to Valentine’s Day.
Charcuterie boards and cheese platters are available to purchase while enjoying a tipple or two. Table reservations not essential but it is advised through links at: grizzliwinery.com/ calendar or call 250-769-6789.
———
Saturday at the Rotary Centre for the Art, 421 Cawston Ave., inside the Mary Irwin Theatre, the Nova Scotian sisters Cassie and Maggie will ignite the stage with their unique blend of traditional and contemporary Celtic instrumentals and vocal musical gifts. Appearing on stages across North America, the U.K., and Europe, the sisters have enchanted audiences far and wide with lively fiddle, piano and guitar arrangements, stunning sibling vocal harmonies in both English and Gaelic.
This talent is also complemented by their intricate and percussive step dancing style. Tickets are on sale for $45 through the RCA box-office at 250-717-5304 or through the website at: rotarycentreforthearts.com.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
———
There are also heaps of comedy and farce featured entertainment on the menu along with shows containing theatre, dance and even some horror – a mixed bag of crazy ideas that I can’t wait to discover.
———
Also at RCA but happening on Sunday, Feb. 5, U.K. Based Marmen Quartet, hosted through Chamber Music Kelowna. Formed in 2013 at the Royal College of Music in London, the ensemble continues to grow strong in content and international accolades. The audiences will hear pieces from Bartok, Beethoven and Haydn. Tickets can be purchased through chambermusickelowna.ca and the concert begins at 2 p.m.
———
Bruce Cockburn is stopping at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 5 to perform as part of a tour, celebrating 50 years as a recording artist. I had the privilege of chatting with him, and my interview will be in paper later this week, so please take time to read and discover the legacy of this talented and profound musician who has rightly earned his position in Canadian artistry through accolades like Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, as well as the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award.
With a Greatest Hits record to include songs like Lovers In A Dangerous Time, If I Had A Rocket Launcher, Wondering Where The Lions Are, and Tokyo to name a few, and a promise of new record to be released in May, Mr. Cockburn has no desire to retire, as long as he continues to provide music for us with themes shaped by politics, spirituality, poetic conscience pulled out and mastered from the metal strings on his instrument of choice the guitar.
Going to print Tickets are sold out, but visit the box office for information and up coming events: theatre.kelowna.ca.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.