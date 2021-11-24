Close your eyes and imagine the last scene in It’s a Wonderful Life when George Bailey abandons the snow-fallen bridge and returns home to kiss his wife and children, and watch as Uncle tips out a basket of bills collected all over town — a pile that grows as one friend and then another steps forward.
“It’s such a beautiful portrayal of what it means to find one’s place in a community ”says Estelle Shook, who, along with the cast of eight professional actors is co-creating Caravan Farm Theatre’s winter show — Joyride — based Philip Van Doren Stein’s The Greatest Gift, written in 1943, which became the inspiration for Frank Capra’s film It’s a Wonderful Life.
Shook says this classic text seemed a perfect story to explore together for Caravan’s first winter show in two years at its 80-acre farm in Armstrong.
“Our goal is that the audience feels like they’ve just been at the best party ever — that the hosts were so generous and fun that they were just swept along in the pleasure of it all.”
How will Joyride do that?
Well, George Bailey won’t be played by Jimmy Stewart. The role might not even be played by a male, and not even the actors know who will “draw” that role for each of the 70 performances in the opening scene’s parlour game. The show’s eight professional actors include Laara Sadiq, Allan Louis, George Young, Cheyenne Scott, Agnes Tong, Brahm Taylor, Jesse Gervais and Gloria Morgan.
“We wanted to explore where and how this story has meaning in our current world. And we want to do this with our audience, not for our audience. It’s a
collaborative experience, in the way
charades or twenty questions is immersive, interactive, and enjoyably collaborative.
To achieve this, we have assembled an incredible cast of actors, including two community members, Gloria Morgan and George Young.”
Vancouver composer Marguerite Witvoet selected a handful of recognizable Canadian pop songs, gave them a Christmas twist and then arranged them to be performed by the eight actors, who make an impressive choir.
“The familiarity of these songs gives us dramatic range for the underscoring, and adds an element of ‘name that tune.’”
Shook says everyone at Caravan is thrilled to welcome actors and teamsters back to the farm as rehearsals get underway, and audiences too.
“We’re thrilled to be welcoming our audience back to the winter show. For many, this is their Christmas gift to one another, so we are working hard to make it a meaningful one.”
Tickets for Joyride, on sale now, are available by phone at 1-866-546-8533 or by visiting Caravan online at caravanfarmtheatre.com.