Fresh off a London, England, fashion week, local Indigenous fashion designer, Jill Setah, brings her inspiration to the Creekside Theatre along with the Kinshira Entertainment fire dancers.
Setah says her goal is to become one of the world’s top Indigenous fashion designers. Born in Oliver, she is one of six children of residential school survivors Louis August from Neskonlith Band and Norah Setah (deceased) from Yunesit’in government.
Setah is a mother of four Tsilhqot’in’/syilx children and, in her own words, “is very into Indigenous culture —whether it’s hunting, salmon fishing, or attending traditional ceremonies.”
“It all started when my son needed traditional regalia to dance at pow-wows. I made his first regalia all done by hand sewing,” said Setah.
As a result, she was inspired to look into fashion schools which led her to the Centre for Arts & Technology’s Fashion Design and Merchandising program in Kelowna in 2010.
In addition to the September 2021 feature during London, England Fashion Week, Setah has shown her designs in Los Angeles, New York City, Vancouver and in Paris, France.
Kinshira captivates audiences with fire acts enhanced with pyrotechnics, flame effects, LED and glow props and more.
Besides Setah’s fashions, the runway show will include Indigenous designer Jolonzo Goldtooth from the United States, and others.
Throughout the show, ticket holders will have an opportunity to shop their favourite looks and features at the marketplace on site.
The Saturday, Nov. 27, performance will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $49 (including fees and taxes) through Ticketseller at: ticketseller.ca/tickets/
event/fashion-and-fire.
All attendees must provide proof of vaccination and photo identification as required by current Public Health Orders.