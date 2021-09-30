Latin Grammy and Juno Award-winning musician Alex Cuba has a big date before he performs in the Okanagan in the middle of October.
The Cuban-Canadian musician, who has built a successful career while living in Smithers, will be on stage at the 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards on Oct. 8. The ceremony in Washington, D.C., will be broadcast on PBS.
Cuba will also be one of the performers on stage paying tribute to Carlos Santana, who will receive a “Legend Award.”
Cuba has received a Latin Grammy nomination for his new album, Mendo.
He’s scheduled to perform Oct. 14 at Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts, Oct. 16 at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre and Oct. 17 at the Frank Venables Centre in Oliver.
The album, Mendo, was released in May and is Cuba’s eighth album.
Cuba is also scheduled to perform with the Okanagan Symphony on April 1-2 in Kelowna and Vernon.