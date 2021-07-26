M. Night Shymalan ’s latest movie is hilarious, but not on purpose.
Old, the latest movie from Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan is easily the funniest movie released this year. Filled to bursting with absurd characters spouting overly simplistic dialogue, the movie is among Shyamalan’s most memorable films ever, though not for the reasons he intends.
In Old, a group of vacationers are brought to a private beach where time moves more quickly. The group discovers this as their children begin to age rapidly – with child actors regularly exchanged with well-cast older actors over the course of the film.
At the same time, group members’ medical conditions are revealed as they rapidly progress: one woman’s small tumour rapidly grows to the size of a cantaloupe; an aging doctor fights with memory loss and late-onset schizophrenia; another man’s eyesight deteriorates to near-blindness over the course of barely an hour. As their situation grows increasingly dire, the group tries to find ways off the beach before they all die of old age — about one day later.
The story of Old is clearly a fun concept for Shyamalan. The movie is littered with memorable scenes that make great use of special effects, but don’t really advance the plot. Injuries heal almost instantaneously, causing a surprising number of problems when the medically trained vacationers discover that incisions close up as quickly as they can cut. One notable scene involves a pregnancy fully progressing over the course of minutes of screentime. Unfortunately, beyond scenes that show the unraveling mental state of the vacationers, the plot never progresses past “We have to leave this beach”.
Old’s lack of real plot progression means the film is made or unmade by its dialogue and characters. The worst characters of the film are uninspired tubes for delivering lines, while the best characters have just enough personality to be considered stereotypes.
Shyamalan certainly doesn’t trust his audience, either, with characters regularly going out of their way to loudly proclaim “I’m scared!”, “We have to get off this beach!”, or “I don’t like him”, as if the actors’ performances weren’t enough to convey simple thoughts. It’s a shame, too, because Old features an ensemble cast including Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Alex Wolff, Rufus Sewell, and Aaron Pierre (playing the best-named character in any Shymalan movie, Mid-Sized Sedan).
Old has an interesting-enough, if deeply-flawed, concept, a host of talented actors, and pretty-OK technical talent behind it. Unfortunately – for its director, anyway – the most memorable thing about this film is its incredibly stupid dialogue, and how it misuses every talented individual involved in its production.
4/10
Jeff Bulmer is a local movie buff and UBC Okanagan student/instructor who organizes movie screenings on campus and hosts movie-themed podcasts on Heatwave radio. He has written frequently for UBCO’s The Phoenix and The Daily Courier.