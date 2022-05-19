At this point, he’s really a Canadian music legend.
Platinum selling and Grammy Award winning musician Bryan Adams is returning to Kelowna to perform a concert at Prospera Place on Nov. 11.
Adams is touring in support of his recently released 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts.
Kelowna will be his 25th Canadian stop. The tour concludes the next night in Vancouver.
Right now, he’s on tour in England, where the 61-year-old Kingston, Ont.-born Adams lives most of the times.
“The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away,” said Adams in a press release. “Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go. The title song ‘So Happy It Hurts’ is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name touches on many of the ephemeral things in life that are really the secret to happiness, most importantly, human connection.”
Tickets go on sale on May 27.