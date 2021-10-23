The much-anticipated re-opening of Kelowna Actors Studio happened Wednesday evening with opening-night excitement of their adaptation of “Into the Woods.”
Escorted to my seat I glanced around to witness smiling ticket holders, almost in disbelief that they were out again amongst other like-minded theatre lovers, sitting at tables, dining, drinking, reading through the playbill, all in anticipation for curtains going up of this eccentric and cleverly penned musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.
A story that weaves the tales of Cinderella (Kate Hammer), Little Red Riding Hood (Joanne Ryan), Rapunzel (Gracelynn Sali) and Jack the Beanstalk (Jerome Laroche), while following the Baker (Nathan Flavel) and his Wife (Laura Lebbon) on their quest to break a spell of Infertility put upon their family tree by a wicked Witch (Emily MacArthur).
Director Randy Leslie jumped on stage to welcome us all back “home” to roars of whooping cheers and applause, before declaring the start of the show. The whole company filled the stage to sing and dance in the opening number, cajoling us into their journey.
The stage was busy with movement and colourful costumes that had a ‘steam punk’ theme. Vocal aerobics is how I can only describe the singing, as each character sang their parts, injected with discombobulated harmonies, off-beat lyrics, all intertwined to create such interesting and very technically difficult songs. Tt was hard to follow but fascinatingly brilliant.
As each story line was introduced, I became enthralled with the actors who were fully engrossed inside their characters.
I could not keep my eyes off the quirky, naughty and full of boisterous mischief that Ryan injected into Little Red Riding Hood.
I was in awe of MacArthur as the Witch, with her floor length dreadlocks and boney fingers twisting and pointing as she threatened the Baker and his wife to get her the ingredients to a potion that would break the spell.
MacArthur spoke with a frightening pitch, into pitch-perfect vocal strength that was so clear and precise it gave me goosebumps and envy that I could never master such operatic clarity and depth.
I cried at the beauty of tone that Kate Hammer gave her songs as Cinderella, the maturity of the balance from soft tear-like notes into belting control of harmonies took my breath away.
The same went for Lebbon, the Baker’s Wife, her master craft voice was velvet and smooth and I never wanted her to stop singing.
Flavel as the Baker felt the most human in his character interpretation.
The most over-the-top but perfectly cast was Cinderella’s wicked stepmother (Janice Sorestad) and her two daughters Lucinda (Sandra DePieri) and Florinda (Karen Shale). They not only had the best costumes and wigs, but the trio played off each other in consistently funny dialogue, movement and song.
Then there were the two princes, Cinderella’s Prince, Chad Abrahamson and Rapunzel’s Prince, Josh Richardson. Both actors used their characters as comedy anchors to lend some frivolous fun, with a hop, skip and a jump into the laughs inside the dark and twisted tale.
I’m still laughing at their syncopated attempts to one-up each other throughout their duet and reprise song called ‘Agony.’
Both were stellar vocalists who brought the charm.
Other members of the cast included newbies Keegan Martin as the Narrator, Karleigh Martin as Snow White and Sofia DePieri as Sleeping Beauty, joining many veteran actors from the Studio.
Act One ended with everyone living happily ever after and was a whole story in itself. If it had ended there, we could have sen a wonderful musical with a clean and happy ending.
Act Two was what happened after the happy ending. It was the unravelling of all that happiness but eventually the story found itself back to its moral, and the teary finale song, ‘No One Is Alone’.
The musical continues with matinee and evening performances today, and nighttime performances Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
It winds up next Saturday with two final performances. Evening shows are at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through kelownaactorsstudio.com or by phone at 250-862-2867.