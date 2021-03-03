Last week I mentioned local art projects in the works in support of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
This week, a video is ready for viewing and I spoke with one of the organizers of this project, Karen Close, whose response was better said than anything I could repeat.
Here’s what she said:
“From the earliest of days, tribes gathering to create evolved our species. Primitive art was rarely made for admiration rather, their works were in the service of the culture, ensuring continuity of the group and the teaching of the young.
“This is the goal of our video. Co-convenor Susan Leblanc and I decided to work with videographer Aaron Desilva to reach out to a range of local artists to create an online event.
HeART Speak is our video of Okanagan artists responding to The UN goals.” Here is this finished product that I urge you to watch and share: globalcitizenevents.com/an-artists-eye.
“The Rotary Arts Centre has also agreed to loop this video on their big screens on the walls of the cafeteria as part of their on-going dedication for creativity in the community.
—————
A featured artist in the aforementioned heART Speak video is Destanne Norris.
She will be reading from her recently published book, Leah's Gift: A Story about Reframing Loss, tomorrow, March 4, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.,via Zoom and hosted by the downtown library.
The book tells the true story of reframing her loss as her daughter, Leah, drowned at the age of one-and-a-half years old.
It recounts how decades after Leah’s passing, Norris' deep connection to nature, painting and journaling have been her healing journey.
Register for this online reading by going to the library’s calendar page at orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar and clicking on the event, Leah’s Gift: A Story about Reframing Loss.
—————
The Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art inside the RCA will feature on their walls a new exhibition by local artist Sandra Cook.
She uses acrylic paint to approach the canvas with spontaneity, intertwining the wonder and awe, and sometimes the sadness and grief, of life.
The S.C. Jean Collection will remain on the walls until March 20 and the gallery is open Tuesday to Friday,
11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
—————
A splendid way to support local as well as get out and get some fresh air is to visit a market.
Every Saturday in March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall, 4409 Lakeshore Rd, the community market is up and running selling seasonal and locally grown and produced foods like vegetables, meats, cheeses, eggs, spices and more. A great excuse to ride your bike somewhere.
—————
I lost my mother on Saturday at the age of 90. She died peacefully at the hospice holding my hand and looking at me with her bright blue eyes into mine.
She was passionate about music, cooking, sewing, and knitting, and that was her ministry and gift.
While the stove always had a pot of soup ready to serve anyone who popped over, she also always had a song to sing and accompanying herself, either on the piano, or one of her three guitars, a mandolin, a harpsichord, and even a mouth organ, she would sing her song for Jesus. A short obituary is in the paper today with links to her virtual funeral service being held on Friday at 1 p.m.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.