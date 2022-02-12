Kelowna singer/songwriter Bree Whitworth bears her soul with an emotionally charged new single, “Real Thing.”
Recorded live pre-pandemic at 12th Street Sound in New Westminster, “Real Thing” is the artist’s first release in what is set to be a massive year ahead.
The song came together in collaboration with sound engineer Anthony Cenerini and jazz bassist/producer William Chernoff. Rounding out the stellar musicianship on the track is guitarist Madeleine Elkins and Ben Kelly.
Capping off this talented group of artists are Whitworth’s enchanting vocals. “Real Thing” is a new take on the ‘80s/’90s pop sound with catchy guitar riffs dripping with reverb, thunderous percussion, hypnotizing synths and soaring vocal harmonies, a news release about the song says.
As Whitworth puts it, “It's a song that takes you in a different direction.”
The subtleties embedded in the music are just as meaningful as those in the lyrics, the release continues. The uplifting tone of the instrumentation seamlessly complements the raw approach Whitworth takes in telling a story about commitment.
Whitworth decided to take her creativity into her own hands as the world began changing with the pandemic; in particular, she would see the end of her relationship just as the world slipped into isolation. Today, Whitworth adds “Real Thing” to a catalogue of music that includes three albums and many other collaborative musical contributions.
“Real Thing” is available now on all digital platforms.