Talented youth and musical siblings are the theme of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s next series of concerts, Feb. 11-13.
Cellists Holly McCallum and Angela Zeng will perform Carlo Alfredo Piatti’s Serenata for Two Cellos.
McCallum, 19, completed her Associate of the Royal Conservatory of Toronto in piano and is currently working on her ARCT in cello in pursuit of a career in cello performance. She was a member of the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra for 10 years and held the position of principal cello for three,
Zeng, 16, is a Grade 12 student at Kalamalka Secondary School. She has played the cello for 10 years and was a member of the OSYO for eight years, also holding the position of principal cellist.
“I am delighted to feature … Holly McCallum and Angela Zeng, who are long-time friends and fellow cello students on the cusp of their post-secondary studies,” said symphony conductor Rosemary Thomson, in a news release.
The February OSO concerts are usually side-by-side performances with the youth symphony, but that’s not possible this year because of COVID-19 limitations.
However, a number of youth symphony members will join the orchestra for Bedrich Smetana’s Die Moldau.
The program will also include Fanny Mendelssohn’s Overture in C, Felix Mendelssohn’s The Hebrides, Op. 26, Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro Overture, and Joseph Bologne’s Symphony No. 2.
“Fanny Mendelssohn composed side by side with her brother ,Felix, while in his time, Joseph Bologne was venerated alongside his musical kin, Mozart,” explained Thomson.
Performances are Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre (also available by livestream), Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Penticton’s Cleland Theatre, and Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.
Ticket information and livestream access can be found on the OSO’s website, okanagansymphony.com/21-22-season/musical-siblings/.