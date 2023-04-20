No matter what sport, there are cameras capturing the action. As a photographer, it is always a challenge to find the next POV to showcase the action.
If you have seen my work with the Kelowna Rockets, you will have seen images from remote cameras I have placed in the net, on the bench, in the penalty box or above the ice trying to show the game in a different view. I even put a camera on a ref once.
GoPro came onto the scene and greatly expanded the views possible for video and camera footage. However, GoPro, despite their continued improvement and technological advancements, just didn’t suit motorcycling for me. It definitely changed POV of riding and created many influencers in the process.
Then came the drones. Aerial perspective from flying cameras that can follow you as you blaze a trail down a mountain, do flips behind a ski boat, or cycle in major groups – every angle is covered. I bought one of those too and spent a weekend in ground school, learning, writing exams and getting Transport Canada licensed in order to safely and legally operate one unlike the fools that have them, unregistered and unlicensed flying them into forest fires.
I did not buy into the dashcam as I saw no further use aside from safety and explanation in the aftermath of car accidents.
POV cameras just got some major competition with the increasing popularity of the Insta360 action camera. After looking at all the specs, I had to add it to my arsenal of photography gear.
The Insta360 is just what it says. Instant 360 video/photo/dashcam all in one. Attach it to your motorcycle and the ride has completely changed. Not only can you capture scenery travelled (completely all around you), but you can also capture video/photo of yourself riding your motorcycle.
I bought this camera for moto journalism but I have found so many other uses. When I speak to people about the bikes I have experienced, the first question asked is “Did you ride it?” It’s a valid question as every image I have produced while riding and reviewing motorcycles are beautiful scenic shots surrounding the bike but I am often not in the photo, as I am out riding solo.
That is about to change. The Insta360 3X is able to capture images and video from every angle while I am riding. It requires no input from me other than to hit record and go. The 360 images themselves are 72 mega pixels captured using dual half inch 48 mega pixel sensors. All that on your handlebar or wherever you choose to mount the camera.
As a pro photographer, in order to capture that type of imagery, it requires DSLRs, a few friends, many passes plus co-ordination of crew and time. With the Insta360 3X, I can capture images of me while riding, showing the entire motorcycle, plus the scenery around me. After the ride, I can review the footage and with the drag of a finger across the screen, reframe any image or video until I find the angle I am looking for.
The biggest selling feature for solo sport enthusiasts is the invisible selfie stick. You can see it but it somehow has green screen capabilities that makes it not show up in the 5.7K video footage. Truly amazing.
The footage is tack-sharp, beautiful colour and needs no post production touch ups. Ride for an hour, stop for coffee and view, edit, cut, create and post a video from your phone. No need to frame each image or video during filming because with 360 degrees, you can do that in your photo. Don’t like what you have captured? Keep going.
Here is where the safety element for motorcycles comes in. The 360 is the best dashcam a motorcyclist could ever ask for. There will be no arguing about what happened in the event of an incident. In front, the sides, behind you, above you – it will tell the whole story. You can even set your 360 to loop in increments of your choice. If something occurs, you can save that portion of the video and carry on.
If you were not a video creator before, you will become one simply because of the ease of capturing footage, the simplicity of editing right in your phone and the elimination of any need for post-production special effects or colour enhancements.
Moto Baecker appears weekly on Thursday and is written by Marissa Baecker. You can contact her at marissa@motobaecker.com