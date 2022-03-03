The Ice Queen is happy to be back on the road and performing for live audiences after two years at home.
Sue Foley, Canada’s contribution to the vibrant Austin, Texas, music scene, has hit the road again with pandemic restrictions lifting and will bring her upbeat and many styles of blues back to Kelowna next week.
“We’re back doing it. It feels great,” Foley said from her home on Tuesday. She had just come home from performing on a blues cruise and was about to head to California before coming up to Kelowna as part of a B.C. tour.
Foley will play with her trio at the Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts on March 10.
It’ll be a high-energy electric show, said Foley, with some acoustic performances thrown in.
Foley played an outdoor show in West Kelowna in 2019, about six months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and closed the entertainment world down.
Touring musicians were taken off the road and had to come up with new ideas to keep themselves active.
Foley started writing a book, played on producer Mike Flanigin’s album, launched a livestream show with Flanigin called Texas Blues Party, and then lined up a few performers to record a new album of her own, Pinky’s Blues.
Foley’s pink Fender Telecaster guitar is named Pinky.
The album was recorded live in the studio.
“Everything you hear is live,” Foley said.
"We just wanted to make something representative of the Texas blues that we had been schooled on in Austin. So, we picked great songs and I wrote a few of my own to round things out. Everything on it is a labour of love,” she explained in a news release.
When Foley was in the Kelowna area last, she was touring in support of her Ice Queen album, described in one promotional piece as a breakout album.
Truth is Foley had really broken through long ago, but the album did mark her return to Austin after some time at home in Canada, she explained.
The breakout claim also helps explain a theory Foley has about the blues.
Unlike rock 'n’ roll and other genres where youth is considered an advantage, in the blues, growing older makes you better.
Foley, who’s now into her 50s, says that means she’s entering her prime. The songs are richer and “I’ve got more to say.”
The Ottawa native is looking forward to returning to Canada and seeing family again. She hasn’t been to her home country since the fall 2019 tour.
She’ll be in Ontario in April and “all over” in the summer.
The easing of COVID-19 restrictions means the 300-plus seat Mary Irwin Theatre can fill the house again. Concert goers must wear masks and show their vaccine passport to enter.