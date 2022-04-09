A Vernon-made documentary will debut at the Vernon Museum April 29-30.
Curtis Emde, Hannah Calder and Silmara Emde have made Why We Write: Poets of Vernon.
The documentary profiles poets and bookmakers of various ages, cultures, and profiles around the North Okanagan. The film reveals a thriving writing community made up of those born in Vernon, those who have chosen to move here, and the Syilx storytellers who have long been on this land.
“We wanted to look at how place, specifically, plays a role in the lives of writers and artists in this area,” says Calder, in a news release.
Calder grew up in England and immigrated to Vernon as a teenager. Now the author of two novels and a professor of English and Creative Writing at Okanagan College, this is her first foray into filmmaking.
Silmara Emde grew up in Brazil and immigrated to Canada 10 years ago. She was first based in Vancouver before moving to Vernon with her husband, Curtis, and their son during the pandemic.
She and Curtis were the filmmakers behind the documentary, Out of the Interior: Survival of Small Town Cinema in British Columbia.
Curtis Emde has been teaching around the world and is now a settlement support worker and English language instructor at Vernon & District Immigrant & Community Services Society.
Showings are Friday night with a Saturday matinee. Tickets are available online through eventbrite.ca at eventbrite.ca/e/295404652267.