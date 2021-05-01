Students from the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra will join more than 300 other musicians, five conductors and a Juno Award-winning composer for a virtual performance to raise funds in support of youth mental health.
The world premiere of Apollo, composed by Vancouver-based Jordan Nobles and performed by the Apollo Initiative, a collective of six youth orchestras from across the province, is set for noon on May 7.
It's free to watch this short performance on YouTube at youtube.com/user/cmhabc and on the Apollo Initiative’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ApolloInitiativeBC.
Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association’s BC Division will be accepted during the event.
Rosemary Thomson, co-conductor of the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra and music director of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, said the Apollo Initiative project began as a means to create an opportunity for B.C.’s youth to share a large and exciting musical experience.
“Faced with a full season without live performances, we conductors put our heads together and came up with the Apollo Initiative,” said Thomson.
Students from the OSYO, Coquitlam Youth Orchestra, Greater Victoria Youth Orchestra, Langley Community Music School Orchestra, Surrey Youth Orchestra and the Vancouver Youth Symphony Orchestra rehearsed and performed collectively in digital format.
Each orchestra oversaw the recording of their parts, which Nobles then stitched together to create one bperformance.
“I am honoured to be a part of a project that gives value and meaning to the work BC youth orchestras are continuing to do during the pandemic,” said the composer in a news release. “The entire creation of Apollo has been an exciting process, and I sincerely hope that the premiere raises both money and awareness of a real challenge facing young British Columbians today.”
The idea to support mental health came as a response to COVID-19’s impact on the mental wellness of B.C.’s youth, many of whom look to their participation in music as an important tool in their mental-wellness strategy, organizers said.
Visit canadahelps.org/en/pages/the-apollo-initiative/ to donate.