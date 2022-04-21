Young artists from throughout the Central Okanagan have their work on view in the 36th annual Art in Action student exhibition at the Kelowna Art Gallery.
Art in Action: u·nique presents 123 imaginative and gifted artistic expressions by
middle and high-school students.
“Art in Action is such a rewarding show to organize,” says Victoria Verge, education
co-ordinator at the gallery. “Each year, I’m amazed by the quality and skills demonstrated in the artistic submissions.”
A diverse range of works are offered in a variety of media, including drawing, painting, sculpture, mixed media, printmaking and photography.
Art in Action: u·nique can be seen in The Front project space of the Kelowna Art Gallery until Sept. 11. It is free and open to the public to view.
The gallery is located at 1315 Water St. in downtown Kelowna.