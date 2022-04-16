The lineup for this summer’s Armstrong Metal Fest has been announced.
The two-day event, July 15-16, held at the IPE fairgrounds and Hassen Arena, will feature 28 bands from Western Canada and the United States.
Headlining will be Spokane’s Enterprise Earth, who are touring in support of their latest album, The Chosen.
Zimmers Hole from Vancouver are also on the bill with returnees Neck of the Woods.
Kelowna’s Omnia Nihil (formerly Apollyon) will perform in the memory of vocalist Matt Depper, who died in January.
Also performing will be Carcosa, Iron Kingdom, Torrefy, Evilosity, Skepsis, Greyhawk, Sentinels, Empress, Ophelia Falling, No Light Escapes, Omniarch, The 21st Agenda, Hyloxalus, Juliet Ruin, Demon Cleaver, Eden Echo, Kosm, Hyperia, Pridelands, Naitaka, Planetkiller, Kronikill, Pharm and Sinitry.
Metalfest did not take place in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets bought for 2020 are good for this year’s event.
Tickets, camping and other information is available at armstrongmetalfest.ca.