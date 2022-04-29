The violin was the first instrument I ever held. I was drawn to it at five years old, and fell in love immediately. After graduating from bowing on a “violin” fashioned from a cake-mix box with a ruler attached, I spent the next few months (OK, years) terrorizing my parents with the squeaking and sawing that accompanies its learning curve.
Although I only played for a few years, I never regretted giving it up until this past week.
On Tuesday night, the Kelowna Community Concert Association brought The Ulysses Quartet to the community theatre — yet another world-class act at our doorstep. This award-winning string quartet demonstrated the kind of excellence that can only result from decades of training, passion and dedication.
The Ulysses Quartet, currently at residence at the Juilliard School, was founded in 2015. They have since won many prizes at international competitions, such as the grand prize and gold medal in the Senior String division of the 2016 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, and first prize in the 2018 Schoenfeld International String Competition.
The foursome is composed of highly accomplished musicians Christina Bouey (violin), a Canadian graduate of the Boston Conservatory and the Manhattan School of Music who has performed with orchestras at Carnegie Hall and abroad; Rhiannon Banerdt (violin), assistant concertmaster with the Cape Symphony in Massachusetts and faculty member at the Bloomingdale School of Music who holds a master’s degree from the New England Conservatory; Colin Brookes (viola), a frequent member of critically acclaimed ensembles who earned his Bachelor of Music from the Juilliard School and his master’s degree from Yale University; Grace Ho (cello), a soloist with international orchestras who holds a Doctor of Musical Arts and a Master of Music from the Manhattan School of Music.
Beautifully dressed, the quartet first introduced us to a trio of Armenian folk songs by Komitas, one of the pioneering ethnomusicologists. Their rendition of “Vagharshabadi Dance” instantly displayed their superior skills as a group, with an ability to produce such beautiful phrasing and dynamic changes as one. Ho’s cello provided a percussive sort of grounding force, resulting in a rather remarkable balance. The second folk song, “It’s Cloudy” featured Bouey’s rich sound and voice-like vibrato (on an 1820 Pressenda violin on loan from the Canada Council Instrument Bank), which captivated the audience. “Song of the Little Partridge” was a lively third number in contrast, showing off the quartet’s impeccably clean bowing techniques.
The latter part of the first half was the “String Quartet in G Minor, Op. 10” by Debussy. Highlights included the first movement, in which we caught a glimpse of Brookes’ gorgeous timbre on his 19th-century Italian viola, on loan from the Maestro Foundation. The third movement again featured Brookes, who played with melancholic beauty. Bouey once again played with such infectious passion, with the contrasting tones of the two violins complementing each other. The quartet then seamlessly transitioned to the insistent grandeur of the fourth movement, finishing with a flourish.
The second half started with “On The Nature of Daylight” by Max Richter, arranged by Bouey herself. Banerdt gave us a stirring rendition of this haunting melody, a piece often used in films to lend emotional resonance. The program finished with “Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 44, No. 3” by Felix Mendelssohn, which once again showed off their strong and impressive technical skills, as well as their enviable level of musicianship.
A standing ovation and prolonged applause rewarded the audience with a riveting “Polska” arranged by the Danish String Quartet, played with persuasive intensity.
The Ulysses Quartet will make their debut at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in two weeks, and their debut album will be released later this year.
It’s rare to see a group play so tightly in unison, never mind being so completely in sync emotionally. Through the varied tempos, movements and eras, they never lost their connection to each other and showed us what true mastery looks like.
While the audience clapped and gave murmurs of contentment, I sat there speechless - feeling twinges of deep regret for having stopped playing the violin, while being truly inspired to become a better musician.
Lyndsey Wong is a local actor, musician and M.D.