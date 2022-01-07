Special to
Okanagan Newspaper Group
The Kelowna Kiwanis Festival is back for 2022.
After cancellation partway through the 2020 festival, and a complete shutdown in 2021 due to COVID-19, local amateur performing artists will again have the chance to be evaluated by professional adjudicators.
Registrations are being accepted at KelownaKIwanisFestival.com until Jan. 31.
The KKF is a dance, voice and music festival open to amateur performing artists in the community. Festival participation includes performance reviews by professional adjudicators from across Canada, opportunities for awards and scholarships, and the chance to represent Kelowna at provincial competitions.
This year’s festival will be a hybrid of virtual and in-person performances. In-person events will be limited to dance, choral and concert band. Strict COVID-19 protocols adhering to all public health orders will be followed for these events. The remaining festival performances will be submitted and reviewed online.
“This is the first time we’ve accepted virtual performances for adjudication, so it’s been a steep learning curve,” said Zonia Arnold, president of the KKF Board. “We knew the festival had to adapt, considering COVID restrictions, so we’re excited to be able to offer this unique opportunity to Okanagan performing artists who have missed out the last couple of years.”
Many accomplished and highly-talented adjudicators are confirmed to provide performance reviews at KKF 2022. More information about them will be provided on our website shortly.
The 2022 KKF will host 10 categories of events from February until the end of May. Previous KKFs have provided more than $10,000 in awards and scholarships, and hosted almost 3,000 participants and 1,000 volunteer hours.
The festival was founded as the Okanagan Valley Music Festival in 1926, as a one-day event. It became a tri-city event in 1936 with Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon taking turns hosting. The Kiwanis Club of Kelowna became the festival’s main sponsor in 1980, changing the festival’s name and making Kelowna its permanent home in 1981.