Spoil Dad this weekend with baby back ribs

Happy Father’s Day weekend! I hope you all have some delicious plans to celebrate the special men in your life. We are celebrating our wonderful Dad and the other three awesome Dads in our crew with a family barbecue at our fishing cabin.
One of Dad’s favourite dishes that I make are these fall off the bone baby back ribs. This is perfect dish for a large group and great for outdoor dining with all those sticky fingers!
Over the years I have experimented with different ways of making ribs and this method has been the sure-fire winner. Low and slow baby! Wrapping the racks individually in foil and slow baking them in the oven first results in fall off the bone tender and then we just finish them off on the barbecue. This method allows you to make the ribs ahead but still achieves that barbecue vibe at your dinner and adds the tasty, caramelized edges to your racks from the fire.
One of my other tricks for rib making is to enhance store-bought barbecue sauce. I just pour a large bottle of barbecue sauce (we like Costco’s Bulls-eye bold original) into a saucepan and then add some enhancements like a little whiskey, espresso or instant coffee grounds, shaved dark chocolate or some smoky minced chipotle peppers. Simmer, taste and customize your make your favourite blend.
To serve with this meal, make a lovely coleslaw or potato salad and toss some beautiful mixed greens from the Farmer’s Market with your favourite salad dressing (Little Creek Salad dressing original is our go-to)! For dessert, make something featuring the local strawberries that are ready now.
Happy Father’s Day to our amazing Dad! You are the epitome of strength and integrity – a Clint Eastwood kind of guy with a big, softie heart- we love you.
Dad’s Fave Ribs
Depending on your group and size of eaters, we usually measure ½ rack baby back ribs per person
• Montreal steak spice
• Heavy aluminum foil
First remove the silver skin from racks. This membrane can be rubbery and prevents the seasoning from penetrating the underside of the ribs, so I think it is a must to remove. It can be daunting, but once you get the hang of it, it is quite easy.
Stick your finger under the edge of the thin membrane and loosen a little. Then, using a paper towel to help you grip it, and tug it back until it peels off in one sheet (very satisfying). If it tears, just find another spot to loosen and pull.
Sprinkle an even layer of Montreal steak spice over the racks and then wrap each rack individually in doubled or thick tin foil.
Make sure the ends are folded to seal so that when you are cooking, the juices don’t escape.
Stack them and refrigerate for 4-8 hours.
Heat oven to 350 degrees and lay out rib packages in a single layer lined up on
baking sheets (you may have to space it out and bake in batches) and bake for 2-2.5 hours. Open a package to test and they should be almost falling off the bone.
Let cool completely, unwrap and drain off juices carefully and transfer to a large roaster. Brush ½ of the barbecue sauce over the ribs, cover and leave in fridge overnight if you can.
Next day when you are getting ready to make dinner, take ribs out a couple of hours before to get to room temperature.
Fire up the barbecue and slather on another coat of barbecue sauce before grilling on high for a few minutes per side or until heated through and have some blackening. Enjoy!
Wine Pairing: Fort Berens Estate Winery 2020 Cabernet Franc Reserve
PLATINUM MEDAL – 2023 B.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards
SILVER MEDAL and 91 points – 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards
Fort Berens Estate Winery is located in beautiful Lillooet. I always encourage wine lovers to plan a drive to visit this lovely winery that is operated by a wonderful couple – Rolf de Bruin and Heleen Pannekoek. The views are stunning from the vineyard and the wines are exceptional. The Cabernet Franc made here has long been one of my favourites and it is a gorgeous red to celebrate with.
Tasting notes: With rich notes of dark fruit like cassis and blueberries, chocolate and cedar, this Cabernet Franc Reserve is well rounded with a beautiful, lengthy finish.
——————————
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on B.C.’s food, farm and drink community for over 15 years. Follow her on social media at @jenniferschell8 and visit jenniferschell.com