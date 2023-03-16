As motorcycle enthusiasts plate their rides, safety tips can be invaluable

It’s that time of year. The clocks have jumped forward, the mercury is on the rise, the street sweepers are emerging and motorcycle enthusiasts are plating their rides. You may already have seen a few die-hards out on the road braving the chilly temperatures. However, the numbers are about to drastically increase as the temperature hits double digits in the coming weeks. As riders, we are hyper vigilant of vehicles. We are constantly checking around us as most of us have had close encounters of the rather uncomfortable kind involving vehicles.
Some of us have collided, been injured and survived to ride another day. Others have not been so fortunate. As we all share the road this season, there are few considerations to keep in mind when mingling vehicles with motorcycles.
1. Group rides
The Okanagan is home to several organized and impromptu group rides that see between 10 and 300 riders together. The larger groups are often accompanied by police escorts at intersections.
Group riding is often a fundraiser, like the annual Ride for Dad. Sometimes it is a way for riders to pay respects to a fallen motorcyclist where a collective show of numbers is intended to get the attention of motorists by drawing awareness of motorcycles in numbers. Early spring, local dealers often host demo rides to boost sales. Lastly, it just might be a group of tourists passing through on a cross-country vacation.
No matter the reason, as a driver, it is respectful to give groups their space. It is never a good idea to interrupt a group ride by inserting your vehicle. Sure, you may have room to do it, and lawfully could do it, it is better not to, from a rider’s point of view. Groups ride in a specific manner when in numbers and interrupting the group, interrupts the manner in how the group rides safely together.
2. Making left turns
I polled several Facebook riding groups and asked them to weigh in on driver awareness that has challenged their safety on the road.
The number one concern for rider safety is approaching intersections where a driver turning left can cross over your lane.
Please, when making a left turn, scan the oncoming traffic for single headlights. They tend to often blend in with the background scenery as drivers are looking for two headlights coming at them. If you see a space where you need to step on it to make it through the intersection, unless you are positive there is no motorcycle coming, consider waiting for more room and utmost confidence there is not a motorcycle coming at you.
3. Distracted driving
Distracted driving is not only hazardous to other drivers but is a death trap for motorcycles. Ask a cruiser rider why they ride with such loud pipes? Some will reference engine
performance but most will tell you “Loud pipes save lives.” They are referring to the fact that a driver may not see them coming, but they will certainly hear them and look twice for their location. Sport bike riders don’t necessarily share the same philosophy but just because you don’t hear them coming, doesn’t mean they aren’t there. Please put your phone away, don’t text, don’t mess with your radio, don’t go digging in your purse or fix your make-up in the mirror. Please, keep your eyes (and ears) on the road.
If you travel with children, ask them to play a game of how many motor-cycles they see as you travel. The numbers might surprise you.
4. Road space
When you are travelling or stopped behind a bike and they turn around and look at you, it’s most likely because you are too close. Remember, if you are rear ended, there is an entire vehicle frame around you to absorb any impact. If you rear end a motorcycle, that rider is airborne and possibly into a more dangerous location.
Normal travel rules are two seconds of space when you follow a vehicle. Give a rider three. If you pass, give them more space than you would a car. That rock that shoots out of your tire hits a rider differently than a windshield.
5. Rider behaviour
You may see a sport bike on the highway randomly go into full-tuck position and maybe even speed up. This could be the result of the wind wake. The wind of passing semi that you feel on your windshield, wallops a rider. If a large truck is coming in the opposite direction, getting low on your bike lessens the impact of the wind wake when it hits the rider. The same can be said when there is a semi a few vehicles ahead. That wind wake can be felt and often a rider will try to get in front of it.
If you are thinking of riding a motorcycle, I recommend that you get trained properly.
Go to a track day and learn the parameters of your motorcycle in a safe environment to gain confidence of what it can and cannot do. You may need to act quickly in a situation on the road so second nature operation of your bike could make the difference of avoiding an impact and injury.
Lastly, as a show of respect to those drivers on the road that we don’t know and who may just be the first ones on the scene of our possible accident rendering aid, wear proper gear and minimize your impact on their life. They cannot unsee and your choice of what you’re wearing could forever change their life. Keep your skin intact inside leather or Kevlar and maybe even a full-face helmet. Respect on the road goes both ways.
Here’s to a safe season for everyone.
Moto Baecker appears weekly on Thursday and is written by Marissa Baecker. You can contact her at marissa@motobaecker.com