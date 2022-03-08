Today, it feels like spring is here and although the rest of week will most likely have clouds and rain, I will be celebrating the sunshine while getting my lawn and garden prepped in anticipation of jonquils and other daffodil types; oh, and beautiful, colourful tulips.
Once those begin to bloom I know summer is coming. Hurrah!
Speaking of beautiful and colourful, Sue Foley is having an excellent year of music. Hot off the presses, she has been nominated for a Juno and is presently on a three-month tour of Canada and the United States. Tomorrow night, this fireball will be performing in concert in Kelowna at RCA, and bringing with her that signature pink paisley Fender Telecaster guitar she’s named Pinky’s Blues.
She has 15 studio albums to her name and shelves full of music accolades and will also be joining ZZ Top on a few dates of their upcoming Canadian Tour.
Tickets for the RCA show are $49 through rotarycentreforthearts.com.
———
Friday evening, the Chamber Music Kelowna Society will hold the second concert of the season at RCA to feature guitarist Ana Vidovic.
This Croatian child prodigy picked up a guitar and has played with purpose since age five, and by 11 years of age was performing on international stages at prominent venues.
At 13, she became the youngest student to attend the prestigious National Musical Academy in Zagreb.
Vidovic’s reputation in Europe led to an invitation to study with Cuban classical guitarist Manuel Barrueco at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, Maryland, from which she graduated.
Now in her early 40s, this award-winning talent has mastered grace, tone and artistry of the classical guitar that is beautiful to watch and hear.
Tickets are $48.75 (or $15 for students) at rotarycentreforthearts.com, or by calling 250-717-5304.
Ticket prices also incude a pre-concert chat at 6:45 p.m. by classical guitarist, Alan Rinehart, in the RCA’s Salloum Room, along with a post-concert Q&A session with Vidovic.
———
For those with more of a rock and roll heart, this weekend the Blue Gator presents the Shawn Lightfoot Band on Friday and Saturday.
This four-piece Okanagan powerhouse has become renowned for creating an engaging live experience by performing a vast and diverse range of hits with inspiring energy and an authenticity. There will be a $10 cover charge. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the music begins at 9 p.m. Masks are required.
———
The Salt & Brick, 243 Bernard Ave., continue their late-night jazz series every Friday evening starting at 9 p.m., with this week’s guest artists, Tricia Dalgleish and Stephen Buck.
This musical duo can be seen
performing with Major Mambo but as a duo they will lean more toward their jazz influences. Book your spot through opentable.ca. There is a $10 cover charge that goes to the band.
I will be performing at the Salt & Brick on March 25.
———
Saturday night is Latin night with Major Mambo at Hector’s Casa, 2911 Pandosy St.
Reservations are highly recommended as this band tends to sell out where they play.
Call 250-860-3868 or visit hectorscasa.ca; there will be a $15 entertainment charge added to your bill.
———
Tomorrow night, Wings in West Kelowna invites funnyman Tim Nutt onto the stage. Tim’s bizarre concepts and twisted viewpoints create great entertainment. He delivers two shows 6:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and on Friday he performs in Penticton at Cleland Theatre.
All tickets can be purchased through the website trainwreckcomedy.com.
———
Sunday is funday in Oliver at the Frank Venables Theatre, 6100 Gala St., with comedy that features three
stand-out and stand-up comedians, Erica Sigurdson, Yumi Nagashima and Katie-Ellen Humphries.
Tickets for this evening are $30 through venablestheatre.ca. The show is recommended for audiences 16 years and over and begins at 7:30 p.m.
———
Tonight at The Dream Café, in Penticton, Coig are performing at 8 p.m. Book dinner and a show through the links at bandsintown.com or call
250-490-9012.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.