Wine may come and go, but recording studios are forever.
A building in East Kelowna that housed a winery and a recording studio is coming back to life with the recording studio again as its core part.
Frequency Sound 528, in the old Frequency Winery building, will host its first rooftop concert on Saturday.
Blue Moon Marquee, an Alberta duo with a vintage blues sound, will help bring the site back to life.
“We are extremely excited for our first rooftop performance under new ownership,” mother-and-daughter owners Lynn Anderson and Jodie Bruce (musician Jodie B) wrote in an email.
Frequency Winery used to boast how sounds and vibrations helped its wines age better. An in-house recording studio was its unique feature.
Under new ownership, Frequency 528 says on its website that it’s “Kelowna’s female owned plant shop & recording studio.”
The idea that sounds and vibrations can boost wine production will be put to use with plants. A wide variety of locally grown plants, vegetables and related products will be available.
“We already have a really great assortment of different plants,” said Anderson. “We’re starting to get produce in. It’s all been produced on site.
“We’re trying to do research on how different frequencies affect plants.”
Frequency hopes to add a coffee shop and bistro, the website adds. Anderson hopes the site will become a local gathering place.
Frequency is located in the Agricultural Land Reserve, so agriculture must remain a focus.
The recording studio has already been well used.
Musicians can rent the studio by the hour or by the day, with or without an engineer. It can also be a place for musicians who simply need a place to play.
“We just wanted to have a safe space for everybody to record, to produce and to have access to all of those amenities where it’s typically been very unaffordable for aspiring musicians,” Anderson said.
Blue Moon Marquee performed at West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery last year. The duo of A.W. Cardinal (vocals and guitar) and Jasmine Colette (upright bass/vocals) will release their fifth CD, Scream, Holler & Howl, on Sept. 9. Recorded in Vancouver, it’s produced by veteran bluesman Duke Robillard and features a full band of top blues musicians.
They play a rootsy brand of blues infused with jazz, swing and New Orleans sounds. Cardinal with his growling vocals and Colette with a voice resembling the top blueswomen of the past put a modern touch on a classic style.
The album’s 13 tracks include 11 original songs, plus two distinctive takes on songs written by the legendary Lonnie Johnson: “Another Night to Cry” and “Long Black Train.”
Go to the events page on the Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Society website (okanaganfestival.org) for ticket information.
Blue Moon Marquee also performs at 6 p.m. Friday at Penticton’s Dream Cafe. Details on the Dream Cafe’s website.
Frequency’s public hours are currently Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s at the corner of McCulloch and Gulley roads.