Featuring stunning performances from an all-star cast, gorgeous sets, and brilliant cinematography and directing, Guillermo del Toro’s latest film Nightmare Alley is one of his best.
Adapted from the novel by William Lindsay Gresham – the second adaptation, after the 1947 film starring Tyrone Power – Nightmare Alley uses the tropes of noir filmmaking to tell a story at once terrifyingly dark, deeply human, and utterly timeless.
Nightmare Alley stars Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle, a carnival mentalist who sets out on his own to perform more intimate shows for wealthier crowds. As Carlisle’s act evolves, so too does his greed, ultimately leading him into a side gig as a fake spirit medium. Before long, Carlisle’s grift outgrows its grifter.
As a film about conmen, Nightmare Alley cynically lets most characters con each other. Rarely does anyone show real concern for others. Early on, Willem Dafoe’s carnival master teaches Carlisle how to exploit drunk war veterans as carnival attractions. That scene starts with the two of them leaving a dying man in an alley and running away, because he’s outlived his usefulness.
Nightmare Alley paints a complete picture of the seedier side of late 1930s America, but not a kind one.
Carlisle is introduced with a long shot of him dragging a body into a shallow grave and lighting the surrounding house on fire. From the first minute, Cooper is impossible to look away from, and his performance only gets better. Carlisle begins as a new man with a blank slate, lured into joining the carnival as a “fresh start,” He learns the secrets of every carnival act, setting the stage for events later down the road. And when he finally sets off on his own, the audience is so intimately familiar with Carlisle that not even the slightest of Cooper’s mannerisms as the character can go unnoticed once he begins to turn. Carlisle’s arc starts slow but begins to snowball by the end of the first act, culminating in the movie’s jaw-dropping final scene.
Equally powerful is Cate Blanchett as the movie’s femme fatale, Dr. Lilith Ritter. Introduced as a skeptic at one of Carlisle’s shows, she soon becomes his psychologist as well as his confidant. Blanchett is an imposing presence, dominating even Cooper in many scenes they share. Luckily, the two also have great chemistry and play off each other constantly.
At times, they are bitter rivals, each subtly attempting to undermine everything the other does. At times, they are lovers, albeit guarded ones, reflecting relationships of the hardboiled detective and femme fatale that’s so ingrained in classic noir.
Ritter is a dark reflection of Carlisle. As Carlisle uses cold-reading and careful observation to learn everything about a person, Ritter uses her skill as a psychologist.
Both are able to undress a “mark” quickly and deftly with only a few words in only a few minutes. When Carlisle does this, it’s entertainment – he’s an entertainer, after all. But in the hands of Ritter, details turn venomous, as everything she notices begins to feel like a weapon being used against the other person.
Nightmare Alley is star-studded even in its supporting cast. In the biggest role outside of the leads, Rooney Mara portrays Carlisle’s wife Molly Cahill, the moral centre of the film with the gift of always saying what the audience is thinking. Ron Perlman, Toni Collette, and David Strathairn play carneys in the first act, each of whom is a complete three-dimensional character. The carneys are endearing, taking in Carlisle as one their own, and worrying about him like family once they sense his ambition leading him down the wrong path.
Richard Jenkins plays Ezra Grindle, the subject of Carlisle’s biggest grift, and an imposing presence. Though their roles are barely more than cameos, Mary Steenburgen and Tim Blake Nelson appear in some of the best scenes, which kept me on the edge of my seat.
Unlike the common image of a noir film, Nightmare Alley is all in colour, but those colours are stunning to look at. The film is beautifully staged, lit, and shot. Early on, the colours are warm, with bright yellows that pop. As the plot becomes more dire, the visuals change to match. Later scenes are drowned in frigid dark blues, making even wide-open set pieces feel claustrophobic.
As del Toro has added film after film to his repertoire, each has felt more mature than the last. With Nightmare Alley, we see a master director at work. As he elicits career-defining performances from his cast, he draws the audience’s attention to every detail. The way Cooper holds his cigarette; where Jenkins’ chooses to sit in a room; the speed at which Mara flips through a sketchbook. Each of these actions conveys so much about the respective characters’ inner lives wordlessly, and del Toro makes sure they’re highlighted, but does so without the audience knowing it.
Like mentalism, there’s a trick to film direction, and it’s a trick del Toro has perfected.
Nightmare Alley releases in theatres on Dec.17.
9/10
Jeff Bulmer is a UBC Okanagan graduate and movie buff who has written many stories and reviews for The Daily Courier and The Phoenix