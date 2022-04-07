Spending hundreds of hours in home recording studios during the COVID-19 pandemic paid off for a Kelowna music duo.
70x7 will release a six-song EP, recorded during the pandemic, on May 27.
Jared Hanenburg and Owen Wood, with help from some other local musicians, are 70x7.
Hanenburg is the lead singer and banjo player and Wood the backup singer who plays guitar and kick drum. They’re a folk-
rock duo whose style includes nods to Mumford and Sons, NeedToBreathe, Coldplay, Dave Matthews and Bon Iver.
In a news release, the group says the album “includes slow acoustic songs, upbeat rock songs, and everything in between. The
album covers various themes and emotions, from faith and God to breakups. Most songs contain an acoustic, melodic feel — made interesting with vocal harmonies.”
The album also features Rachael Brears and Jack Madden on various vocal harmonies, as well as Kris Heidt on trumpet.
The pandemic gave the group time to record and perfect the album: “An estimated 400+ hours of work have gone into writing, arranging, and recording the album. The project was mixed and mastered by Kris Heidt of PureSound Recording,” the release said.
“It’s a weird feeling to finally be done, and to have so much free time, but we’ve already started brainstorming and writing our next album so we’ll keep ourselves busy,” Hanenburg said in the release.