Kelowna-born, Toronto-based singer-songwriter Janel Rae has released a new single.
The piano-driven Sometimes, opens with the sound of broken glass being swept off the floor and Rae singing: ‘I spilled a jar of jam on the carpet/ And I can’t remove the stain/ Now when I look down, it reminds me of the fight we had that day,”
From there, the song covers a range of emotions, reaching a cinematic crescendo, then returning to the sound of glass being swept up.
“When I moved from Kelowna to Toronto, to go to college, I met my anger for the first time and I called this period of my life ‘my wreckage’… And I enjoyed it.,” said Rae, explaining the song’s emotions in a news release.
Rae has released her second album, Dinner With Stranger.
A governor-general’s award winner at The Randolph College for Performing Arts, she also acts, directs and teaches music and singing.