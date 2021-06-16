Dr. Bonnie Henry has given us the OK to proceed with phase two for gatherings of 50 people. Bring on the balmy blue skies and keep checking that weather app!
— The Lantern Folk Roots Music Society (formerly Kelowna Folk Club) is officially reopening and will begin its series of outdoor house concerts, with its first performance Thursday evening.
Welcome onto the backyard stage, songsmith and storyteller Bruce Coughlan.
You might recognize his name from the lineup of musicians that form the band Tillers Folly, but this vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and composer with over four decades of professional experience is going solo. He will share the joy he has for his craft, weaving his repertoire of story and song that spans from roots music to include Celtic, bluegrass, Americana, folk, Maritime and the blues.
Tickets are $21 at lanternfolk.ca. Showtime is at 7 p.m. Please bring warm clothing in case evenings are still chilly. Assigned seating will be socially distanced and there will be individually packaged snacks and refreshments on hand to purchase.
Masking when not seated and practicing social distancing is mandatory, as said by BC Health guidelines.
— If you are planning a drive or weekend in wine country, Osoyoos, which lies at the southern-most tip of the Okanagan Valley and officially Canada’s hottest spot is the place to enjoy music stylings of Andrew Johns and Monica Tracey in Duelling Pianos Live. This talented duo will be performing Saturday and Sunday at Spirit Beach Cantina, 8000 45th St. Tickets are $20 and reservations are requested at 250-689-5770.
They begin their first set at 7:30 p.m.
— East Kelowna venues have opened, and Forbidden Spirits on Wallace Hill Road has a weekend roster of music to entertain while their distillery menu of cocktail choices satisfies your thirst.
Smitten performs Friday from 6–8 p.m.
Kim and Jim Rhindress, play a wide range of cover songs from classic rock to folk and pop. Their harmonies and multi-instrumentation create an atmosphere of delight. Come back for Soulful Sundays with Loni Moger and me, Anna Jacyszyn. That is right! I will be performing every Sunday (weather permitting) from 4-6 p.m. at the distillery, taking the spirit of jazz and infusing it with classic songs, shaking up the genres or stirring in a pop tune, but there is always a twist that makes performing just as entertaining for me, as I hope for the audiences.
There is a large patio for flight tastings and a huge lawn with picnic tables and umbrellas for patrons to just show up first come first serve or bring your own chairs or blankets for a few hours of chilling with a stunning view of mountains and lush orchards.
The venue encourages you to bring your own snacks and refreshments, but I encourage you to try the apple distilled spirits and in-house mixers they provide. You will be taking home a bottle for sure! For more information, see: forbiddenspirits.ca or call 250-764-6011
— Theatre and opera lovers are in for a treat at Vibrant Vines, 3240 Pooley Rd, on Friday and Saturday nights with Hurray for Hollywood!
This celebrations of the golden age of Hollywood will take you over the rainbow and right into the songs of classics by the likes of Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, Bing Crosby, Doris Day, Dean Martin and many more!
Performed by mother-and-son duo Melina Schein (soprano) and Justin Moore (tenor) and joined by a talented band to include Neville Bowman on keys, Craig Thomson on sax, and Darko Cuk on bass.
You are encouraged to dress up and feel Tinseltown under the stars. Tickets are $55 through thevibrantvine.com.
No outside food or chairs are permitted. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase at the venue.
— Have you been told that you are funny, or you see the world with peripheral vision that encourages witty banter and delight for others?
Well, it’s your time to shine by honing this natural talent with a stand-up comedy workshop. Happening July 6–27 at Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Avenue in Kelowna. I’m telling you this early, so you have time to register. I feel it is going to be a popular class every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. in July. Register through RotaryCentrefortheArts.com or call 250-717-5304.
— For those who live in Lake Country with a green space and a love of live music, the Lake Country Arts Council will be offering local homeowners micro-grants to support live music in their community.
The idea is to cover the cost of hiring a local performer and hosting your own backyard concert. The grant covers 70% of the cost of hiring a band and bringing these local talents back to life. If you are interested, download the grant application at: lcartscouncil.org/arts-grants.
Grants will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis while funds are available. All backyard concerts will have to adhere to current health orders and municipal bylaws.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.