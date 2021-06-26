Submissions are now open for the first Indigenous Short Film Showcase that coincides with Caravan Farm Theatre’s second annual Film Festival Aug. 25-Sept. 5.
The festival welcomes patrons to an outdoor cinema experience on the 80-acre North Okanagan farm.
Five short films will be chosen from the submissions to precede the five feature films. Each film is presented twice over the two-week event.
The selection panel consists of Indigenous elders and artists, including Reneltta Arluk, Director of Indigenous Arts at the Banff Centre; Bill Cohen, a researcher, educator, and artist who has spent more than 25 years sharing his passion for revitalizing works with Indigenous communities; and Aaron Leon, an artist, community activist, and academic currently researching Indigenous knowledge keeping in a digital age.
To be eligible for the Indigenous Short Film Showcase, films must have been created primarily by Indigenous people, made in North America, be between six and 20 minutes in length, created within the last five years, and have a maximum suggested rating of 14A.
Films of any genre or style are welcome.
Each film selected for the showcase will receive an honorarium of $500. Applications are open until July 19.
For more information or to submit the digital or online format of your film, contact production@caravanfarmtheatre.com.