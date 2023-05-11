A neighbourhood in Kelowna

Neighbourhoods change over the years, although Kelowna’s Speer Street has looked pretty much the same since 1946 or so. Before that year, the only house there was at the corner of Rose Avenue, 578 Rose. This was my family’s house, built by my grandpa Clement – Charles George Clement (1867-1962) – about 1930. We came to live with my maternal grandparents about 1937.
The area that I will describe is bounded by Pandosy Street, Rose Avenue, Richter Street and Royal Avenue. Speer Street was only a lane on a map, so all the lots were vacant. There were about six houses on Pandosy Street and maybe a couple more on Richter Street. The rest of the area was a place for children to play ball, fly kites, dig forts – except in the spring when the water table was near the surface – and just hang out.
The vacant lot at the north east corner of Speer Street and Rose Avenue, at the time, for maybe a year or two, was used for a vegetable garden by a Mr. Anderson, if I remember correctly. Another time, for at least one crop, Mr. Tutt grew corn on a larger area. Mr. Anderson’s lot had a structure that looked like the oil well on Lakeshore Road, but much smaller. I expect that it held a tank for water, to irrigate his garden.
On Richter Street, Mona Bent, of “Garden Gate Florist,” had the last house in the block. South of there were all vacant lots. Miss Bent, I think, grew flowers next to her house, maybe for use in her flower shop.
Then, at the end of World War II, Speer Street was opened up and houses began to appear.
Before that, on Pandosy Street, from Royal Avenue south, there lived several families including Jones-Evans, Knooihuizan, Hesselgrave and Perry. The vacant lots on Pandosy Street also filled in at that time. Neighbours on the west side of Speer Street in the next few years included Keczans, Hergets and Robinsons. Harry Hewitt Herget was the agent for the Canadian National Express Kelowna office. Mr. Robinson was the government liquor vendor. On the east side were the Scotts, Munslows, Woulds (John Albert Woulds was the manager of “Copp the Shoe Man”) and at the end, behind Dr. Black’s office, the Barbers. Prior to the mid-1940s, Royal Avenue was a dead end dirt road.
The area that I have described is now a very desirable place to live, especially for employees of Kelowna General Hospital, as they can walk to work.
Two of my wife’s grandchildren have rented a house on Speer Street. One of them works at KGH When visiting their place, I was looking out the front window, mentioning the names of some of the past residents and describing my memories of when their houses were built. When I was much younger, my friends and I got a scolding from one of the owners, for crawling around the rafters of his partially-built house. Mr. Sandy Camozzi was building the place, I think, for his son Joe. Needless to say, my friends and I soon found a different place to play.
The Speer Street neighbourhood was a great place to grow up in, as Okanagan Lake – where we spent much of our summer holiday time – was only a couple of blocks away. It was also very convenient to some of our downtown Kelowna schools: Dehart Primary, Glenn Avenue, Central Elementary or the Kelowna High School on Richter Street. We could easily ride our bikes to school.
It was claimed that the distance from the Kelowna hospital to “Fumerton’s Corner” (the south east corner of Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street) was almost exactly a mile.
Much of the land east of Richter Street was used for farming.
Most of the vacant lots mentioned were owned by my grandparents, Charlie and Alice (nee Baskerville) Clement. Unfortunately, these lots were surrendered by my grandparents in the Depression years rather than pay the back taxes owing on them.
My grandparents kept the lots where the three family houses were located, at 557 and 578 Rose Ave. and 2276 Speer St. That was where the Clements and their two daughters Ettie (married to E.L. “Slim” Adam) and Alice (married to George K. Anderson) and their young families lived for many years. Their houses are long gone and have been become a KGH parking lot.
Perhaps in its next incarnation, Speer Street will become apartments?
——————————
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society.
Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.