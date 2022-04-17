Penticton’s Children’s Showcase is returning to live theatre with Dufflebag Theatre’s production of “The Three Musketeers” on May 1.
There will be one performance only on May 1, at 2 p.m. at the Cleland Theatre.
Since 1992, The “Nearly World-Famous” Dufflebag Theatre has traveled the globe with original adaptations of fairy tales and classic stories. With wit and humour for all ages, DuffleBag creates theatrical magic by inviting audience members to be the stars of the show.
The result is an exciting, interactive and unique experience for all. It’s no wonder Dufflebag performs over 600 shows annually, at theatres, schools and festivals across North America and beyond.
“We are thrilled to bring Dufflebag Theatre back to Penticton after our two-year hiatus,” says Maria Mackenzie of The Children’s Showcase.
“This will truly be a magical show to mark our return back to live theatre. Everyone will no doubt leave with a huge smile on their face.”
In the Dufflebag version of Three Muskateers, young country lad D’Artagnan’s arrival in Paris becomes complicated by his stumbling onto Cardinal Richelieu’s secret plot to seize the throne, and he accidentally alienates the very Musketeers he seeks to warn. Fortunately the Queen’s lady-in-waiting, Constance, is there to help him stop the dastardly plot.
Tickets for The Three Musketeers are $15 and are available online at Eventbrite. Tickets will also available at the door.