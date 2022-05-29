Guardians of the Galaxy
(Xbox Series S, X, PS4, PS5, Switch)
Rated T for Teen
Guardians of the Galaxy combines a rich story, great characters and solid combat to create a can’t-miss adventure.
Visually, the game is as good as most triple-A titles. All the Guardian characters are well detailed and easily recognizable for any fan. The game has an almost ’90s or ’80s look to it, with rich colours for all the worlds you explore, to the characters you meet.
The voice acting of the game is top notch. All the characters sound close to the characters in the movies, with the exception of Star Lord, but he still has the same impact.
One of the biggest draws of the movie franchise is the phenomenal soundtrack. For those fans, the game packs the same soundtrack punch as the movies. The game is a love letter to the music of the ’80s and ’90s.
The game has you and your group of misfits going on an adventure to once again try and save the universe from destruction. You take control of Star Lord and indirectly the other members of the crew.
Players control Star Lord with the right thumb stick and use his blaster with the right trigger. You highlight an enemy with the left trigger and shoot with the right trigger.
Star Lord has a simple reload procedure. Since your weapon powers are quite weak, teamwork is a must. During the battle, all your team members auto attack the different enemies.
Each of the characters do have special abilities that can be used to pin enemies, blind them, cause damage to a group and more.
Later in the game you, as Star Lord, learn to freeze and fire attacks that are best used for certain enemies.
As the story progresses, you learn the ability to call in members of your team, like Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Drax. With the press of a button, you bring up a menu that lets you select a team member and an attack.
If you’ve watched the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, you know what to expect from this title. The game’s story is full of humour, jabs at one another but creates a feeling of a family from your team members.
The game will introduce you to characters and lore from the Marvel universe that hasn’t appeared in movies. But even if you haven’t watched the Guardian movies and only know a bit about the Marvel universe, this game is still for you.
Throughout the game’s levels, you will have the characters interact with you with banter and general conversation. The game even has a ton of times where the player has a variety of options to choose from. These choices affect how to get through the level, and how characters interact with you. The levels have a bunch of collectibles and different paths. The collectibles are used to upgrade the different abilities of Star Lord.
Boss battles are also a highlight. You will have your teamwork tested and each boss towers above the player. Strategies to learn their weaknesses and quick reflexes are needed.
Guardians of the Galaxy is a must play, and shows that a single-player story game is still a blast and doesn’t need micro-transactions.
Guardians of the Galaxy is on Xbox Game Pass and discounted in stores.
Email: sggall@telus.net. On XBox One: acehardy13. On PSN: acehardy13