RCA presents tap dance show pushing art form to its limits

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is excited to present On Foot, a stunning tap dance show featuring five of Western Canada’s finest tap dancers.
The show promises to deliver an exceptional experience that pushes the limits of the art form.
The show, choreographed by Danny Nielsen and Lisa La Touche from New York City, combines the beauty of traditional tap dance with raw improvisation, captivating rhythms, and unforgettable melodies. Through their performance, the dancers will engage the audience’s auditory senses and visually demonstrate the beauty of the art form.
“This is an exceptional tap dance performance that promises to captivate audiences with its beauty and raw improvisation,” says executive director Colleen Fitzpatrick.
“It showcases the immense talent of some of Western Canada’s finest tap dancers and we believe this event will leave a lasting impact on our patrons and inspire future generations to appreciate and engage with the arts.”
Danny Nielsen, one of Canada’s finest tap dancers, originally from Calgary, has spent years studying tap dance at various festivals throughout Canada and the U.S.
Nielsen’s prolific technical skill and musical sensibility have launched him onto the international stage, teaching and performing at many national and international tap festivals, including the Zurich Tap Fest, Tap Ahead in Germany, North Carolina Rhythm Tap Festival, Chicago Human Rhythm Project, Taptastic Festival in Germany, and Portland Tap Fest.
Nielsen was also an integral part of Vancouver-based dance company Radical System Art’s production of Telemetry. The show was a hit and toured for over three years at notable venues worldwide, including the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, Place Des Arts in Montreal, the White Bird Dance Series in Portland, the Suzanne Dellal Centre in Tel Aviv, and the Schritmacher Festival in Germany.
The show features a live band with Vancouver’s Dan Reynolds on piano and Kelowna’s Stefan Bienz on bass and Scotty Gamble on drums, adding to the vibrant atmosphere. RCA invites the community to join for an unforgettable night of tap dance and music.
On Foot runs in the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on May 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale for $52. Contact RCA box office directly for a 20 per cent off group rate for 20 or more tickets.