Local country musician Ben Klick is heading out on the road after winning the 2022 BC Country Music Association Interactive Artist of the year award.
With dates recently announced in Cowichan Valley, Quesnel, Rock Creek and Kamloops among others, Klick also has a number of local shows lined up, including a hometown show in West Kelowna for Music in the Park on July 15 and at Live in Lake Country on Aug. 5. Both shows are free.
“It’s been over 2.5 years since we’ve been out on the road.” said Klick in a news release, “And the band is rehearsed and ready to play!”
The band features long-time member Cyril Schermann, on bass guitar, and new members Austen Sawchuk on guitar and harmonies, and Scott Gamble on drums. His shows take audiences on a high energy, story-telling, country music journey.
Klick recently released a new single, Girls.
On the web: benklick.com.