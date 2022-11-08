Where the Leaves Fall Purple, the first audio drama series in the Okanagan, is a mystery/thriller with strong ties to West Kelowna that is gaining international attention.
West Kelowna’s Kimberly Billinton, 25, is the show’s creator, writer and director, as well as the voice of Janie Melnyk.
Billinton wanted to be a writer for television, but said it’s difficult when you’re from a small area.
She completed her bachelor’s degree in business management from UBC Okanagan; however, because of the pandemic she lost many opportunities. She made it her goal to make new ones.
At an acting course, Billinton met Jamela Joie De Jesus, who connected her with Beautiful Happy Productions, which invested enough money to get her audio drama started.
Billinton estimated about 50% of the show’s 30-member cast and crew is from West Kelowna, including producer Ashleigh Burns, who voices Veronica Barrow, and Godfrey Cooke, who plays Wyatt Perth. Billinton also uses her family for additional voices.
For Billinton, it’s exciting to be able to do something with West Kelowna talent.
Where the Leaves Fall Purple was recorded in Billinton’s West Kelowna basement using a makeshift audio booth designed by West Kelowna’s Tyler Gilles of Aftertouch Audio and Matt Brown and built with PVC pipe, moving blankets and big clamps.
One of the challenges to getting people to listen to Where the Leaves Fall Purple is that many don’t know what audio drama is.
“I always tell people it’s either like a more intense version of the old radio play, or it’s like watching TV without the pictures so you’re just listening to it,” Billinton said.
Where the Leaves Fall Purple is about Ben Miller, a university student who runs a failing true crime podcast. To increase listenership, he asks his best friend, Janie Melnyk, if she will stage her own disappearance so he can document finding her on his show. Ben gets more than he bargained for when Janie actually goes missing under mysterious circumstances.
The show offers a mystery-within-a-mystery element as an anonymous caller to a true crime radio show serves as a narrator of sorts.
The show is based around a true crime podcast, which Billinton chose because it is the fastest-growing genre of podcasts.
While the show goes through many of the true crime tropes, Billinton said at its heart it is about the people.
The first episode of Where the Leaves Fall Purple began streaming in July and a new episode is released every two weeks.
The show has attracted listeners from around the world, making the Top 200 charts in fiction and drama on Apple Podcasts not only in Canada, but also the U.S., the U.K., Germany and Belgium.
Billinton is enjoying seeing the reaction to the show, especially online with people following the mystery.
“It’s been incredible just seeing how something from our area which is relatively small can have such a wide reach, “she said.
Where the Leaves Fall Purple is one of the nominees at the international Audio Verse Awards, which were created to honour the greatest works of audio fiction.
Although only eight episodes of the 11-part series have been released so far, the cast has already recorded the finale.
“I think I cried half the time writing it, “Billinton admitted. “I was partly sad that it was over and partly the content of the last episode.”
Whether there is a second season depends on several factors, including getting more funding.
“The main thing is, we’re super excited to do what we’re doing and showcasing the talent in the Okanagan and we can’t do it without listeners like you,” said Billinton.
You can listen to Where the Leaves Fall Purple for free wherever you get your podcasts.
For more information, check out the website at wtlfp.com.