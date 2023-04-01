The aroma of barbecues in neighbourhood

Hello crocuses and snowdrops! I could not be happier to see these happy little plants peek through the soil heralding the official arrival of spring.
Time for spring cleaning, backyard raking and the aroma of barbecues wafting through the neighbourhood.
Vietnamese food hit the food charts a few years ago with the popularity of its amazing aromatic soup. Vietnamese Beef Pho Noodle Soup (Phở Bò) is the national dish of Vietnam.
These gigantic bowls of rice noodles feature a complex broth that makes the soup fragrant and extraordinary.
Pho broth is created by slowly and gently simmering beef bones with aromatics like charred shallots and ginger with an array of spices.
Some of spices that add to the intriguing aroma of Pho include cinnamon, star anise, black cardamom, coriander seed and fennel seed.
The soup is topped with your choice of condiments like fresh Thai basil, chilies, and hoisin sauce.
If you have not had it yet, check out one of our local Vietnamese restaurants.
Like most Asian cuisine, nothing beats a bowl of steamed rice to accompany it.
Traditionally these pork chops are also served with a fried egg and Nước chấm, a delicious Vietnamese dipping sauce that is delicious with the pork.
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on B.C.’s food, farm and drink community for over 15 years.
Follow her on social media at
@jenniferschell8 and visit jenniferschell.com
Vietnamese Pork Chops
INGREDIENTS
• 4 pork chops (the thinner, the better)
• 3 tbsp. soy sauce
• 2 tbsp. honey
• ¼ cup brown sugar
• ¼ cup fish sauce
• Salt & pepper
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 3 stalks lemongrass, finely chopped
• 2 tbsp. cilantro, chopped (save some to garnish)
• 2 green onions, chopped
• 2 tbsp. avocado oil
Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce)
• 6 tbsp. water
• 2 tbsp. sugar
• 1.5 tbsp. freshly squeezed lime or lemon juice
• 2 tbsp fish sauce
Optional:
• 1 clove garlic minced
• 1 bird's eye / Thai chile finely sliced
DIRECTIONS
To make the pork chops lay flat, the trick is to cut about 3-5 cuts per chop, about one inch deep.
In a large Ziploc bag, mix together all ingredients. Add the pork chops and massage in the marinade.
Marinate in the refrigerator overnight.
Heat the barbecue on high and then reduce heat to medium.
Grill approximately 5 minutes per side.
Pair with Intrigue Riesling
This charming winery in Lake Country has a wide range of well-made wines to choose from.
Winemaker/proprietor Roger Wong knows his cool climate wines very well and their crisp and zingy Rieslings are consistent favourites.