UBC Okanagan’s annual Art on the Line fundraiser brings the community together for an evening of chance, good luck and local art.
The event is organized by Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) students in the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies (FCCS).
And this year organizers have moved the gala to a new on-campus location inside the Engineering, Management and Education building.
FCCS Visual Arts Instructor David Doody, evening host and emcee, says every guest will go home with a piece of art that has been donated by local artists, faculty and fine arts students.
“I am so excited for this year’s gala. Art on the Line is one of my favourite art events in the Okanagan,” said Doody. “It’s a wonderful night of art, music, wine and cheese – and of course – just a pinch of excitement. This is the night when we all come together to celebrate the health and growth of our local art scene.”
Doody describes Art on the Line as a lively Hollywood-themed evening where original works of art are raffled to guests. As a fundraiser for UBCO students, it has supported local visual arts students for the past 20 years.
“We are excited about hosting this year’s gala in the EME building, a bigger space with even more artwork to show,” he adds. “There are only 100 tickets sold for the chance to choose from the 150 works available in this one-of-a-kind juried art exhibition.”
Nayaab Masters, a fourth-year BFA student and one of the event organizers, says as the evening proceeds, guests select a piece of donated work. But they don’t know until their ticket is pulled which piece of art they will be taking home.
“Art on the line is an immersive experience,” she says. “It helps connect artists and art enthusiasts. It allows for us all to enjoy an event that supports Okanagan artists and is a fun evening where you're able to mingle and look at art.”
The event is co-sponsored by the FCCS, in association with the Visual Arts Course Union. Proceeds will help support the Visual Arts Course Union, the 2023 BFA graduate exhibition, UBCO’s visiting artist program and travel grants for fine arts students.
Each year, a portion of the earnings is given to a local charity. This year, 10 per cent of the proceeds will be contributed to Mamas for Mamas.
“We are very proud to be supporting Mamas for Mamas,” says Masters. “It is a grassroots, local charity focused on supporting mothers and caregivers in crisis. Mamas for Mamas envisions a future where no mama or child is left behind.”
Tickets to Art on the Line cost $200 for two people to enter. That ticket guarantees one piece of artwork and evening snacks. There are also $10 day-of-event tickets available for people who would like to view the exhibition.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit artontheline2023.com.