The issue of hearing loss will be examined in a community forum and an art exhibit next week.
The forum is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Vernon Public Art Gallery.
Five panelists who work with deaf and hard-of-hearing people will provide their views.
An art exhibit titled What does hearing loss look like for you is on display at the same time.
“This is another example of how the Vernon Public Art Gallery uses visual art to create dialogue around relevant issues in our community,” said Dauna Kennedy, the gallery’s executive director, in a news release. “We encourage people to come and interact with our panelists and learn more about hearing loss and accessibility.”
The gallery is located at 3228 – 31st Ave.
Panelists are:
Jessica Niemela – Pediatric Audiologist, Vernon;
Hart Plommer – Past President of Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Young Adults Network;
Magdalena Szelezin – Family Navigator for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Provincial Family Services;
Melanie Thomas – Teacher of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing SD73;
Felicia D’Amato – Mental Health Social Worker for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Deaf-Blind Well-Being Program.