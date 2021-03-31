A collection of artworks is coming home to Vernon.
Sveva Caetani donated her paintings in the mid-1980s to the Alberta Foundation for the Arts.
The Caetani Cultural Centre Society, which now runs the former Caetani home on East Hill as an arts centre, announced this week it has acquired the paintings and will put them on display.
The paintings were actually delivered on March 19.
This summer, the Caetani Centre will offer tours of Sveva’s artwork along with Caetani family artifacts and memorabilia for the first time since the house was donated to the the community in 1994.
“The Caetani Cultural Centre Society is very excited to have this iconic work back in Vernon where it belongs,” said society president Sherry Price. “The timing is perfect as we are finally ready to open the house to the public.”
Over the past few years, the society has made efforts to upgrade the home and to accommodate various family artifacts, many of which were being held by the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.
“We have received many donations from other organizations, individuals, and people who were friends of Sveva during her lifetime,” said Caetani Centre Executive Director Susan Brandoli.
Sveva was the daughter of Leone and Ofelia Caetani. Leone was a member of Italian royalty, who unexpectedly showed up in Vernon in 1921.
After his death in 1935, Sveva was a virtual prisoner in the Caetani house for 25 years with her grieving mother.
After her mother’s death, Sveva, now in her 40s, took up painting and teaching.
““The Caetani house was Sveva’s home for many years, where she created her work, entertained and mentored so many local artists, writers and creatives of all ages and abilities over the years. She wanted to leave her house as a legacy to the community, a place for inspiration and where the work of being an artist is celebrated,” said Brandoli.
The Edmonton-based foundation agreed to preserve the Recapitulation series of more than 50 large-scale watercolour paintings. The collection was exhibited throughout Alberta and select public galleries in BC while curators, historians, writers and the public could access the collection for research and publishing.
To book a tour online, visit Caetani.org or call the Caetani Centre office at 250-275-1525.