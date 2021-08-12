A Vernon author and his publishing company have reached an agreement to share royalties from the book with the BC Children’s Hospital.
Michael Buffie wrote the children’s book Elliot’s Pond, published by Okanagan Publishing House.
The story, which follows the frog Elliot and his friends Ned, Bernard, and Florence, explores themes of friendship and acceptance. A major theme of the book is “to instil in our kids that when someone looks or acts different than yourself, it’s not bad, or something to be scared of,” said the author.
Buffie said the Children’s Hospital is important to his family.
“It is important to me because the staff there provide awesome care and support to our son, who has Type 1 Diabetes,” he said in a news release. “So many children benefit from the awesome care there, so I think it is a great organization to support.”
Okanagan Publishing House founder Jadon Dick said the hospital also helped members of his family.
The book is available from a number of local realtors, the Kelowna Visitor Centre and online through okanaganpublishinghouse.ca.