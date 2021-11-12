The sold-out Bahamas concert scheduled for the Kelowna Community Theatre on Nov. 21 will be split in two, unless COVID-19 crowd restrictions are lifted by Wednesday.
Current health orders limit attendance at concerts in the Interior to 50%.
Promoters say Bahamas (Toronto musician Afie Jurvanen’s stage name) has agreed to perform two shows in Kelowna.
The last 400 people who bought tickets will be able to attend a 3 p.m. matinee,. An evening show at 8 p.m. will be held for the first 400 ticket buyers.
Ticket holders will be contacted by Select Your Tickets on Wednesday advising them which show to attend.
People over 12 must show proof of double vaccination and wear masks.