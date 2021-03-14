Movie Review: On-Gaku: Our Sound
On-Gaku: Our Sound is a unique slice-of-life Japanese anime that celebrates rock music of all stripes, subverts animation tropes, and packs in a ridiculous amount of hilarious visual gags, all in a tight 77 minutes.
Unable to fit the stereotype of a high-school delinquent, Kenji (Shintaro Sakamoto) enlists his friends Ota and Asakura to start a rock band. Though the trio starts off with no musical talent, no interest in learning and less than half a drumset, their “primal” sound catches the attention of the local folk music club, whose leader sees them as potentially a great new progressive rock band.
At the same time, a rival gang from another high school takes Kenji’s complete disinterest in delinquent activities like high school raids and gang wars as a personal offence, and schemes to end the band.
The plot of On-Gaku never overstays its welcome. For one thing, the movie is short. At the same time, On-Gaku mostly uses its band-formation story to explore the characters of Kenji, Ota and Asakura. All three are directionless, having been pigeonholed into the role of “high-school delinquents” early on. Kenji, the leader of the three, starts new hobbies often, but rarely sticks with them.
For Ota and Asakura, music isn’t something they’re good at, but it lets them meet new people, and they enjoy it. Over the course of the film, the characters go from perpetual boredom to being excited about life. It does result in every plot thread having a satisfying resolution.
The film is also chock-full of visual gags, references to progressive rock, and combinations of the two. One notable, Monty Python-esque sequence shows a character sitting in an environment made up of album covers (including The Who’s Who’s Next and ELP’s Tarkus), before being pushed through the tubular bells from Mike Oldfield’s album of the same name.
On-Gaku’s hand-drawn style is minimalist, but experimental. The style is extremely versatile. Some scenes near the beginning play out like a well-executed low-budget anime. The ending sequence, however, is closer to live-action concert footage.
At times, On-Gaku looks like a pastiche of indie music and traditional animation stereotypes. The main characters can’t play their instruments and are kind of lame, but other characters see them as intimidating thugs and musical geniuses.
Rather than parody, On-Gaku celebrates music and animation. The characters are immensely passionate, and surprisingly three-dimensional (given the runtime). Like Kenji and his gang, there’s much more to On-Gaku than meets the eye.
The movie was released on Friday in on-demand formats.
8.5 out of 10
Jeff Bulmer is a local movie buff and UBC Okanagan masters student who organizes movie screenings on campus and hosts movie-themed podcasts on Heatwave radio. He has written frequently for UBCO’s The Phoenix and The Daily Courier.