Four major country acts will appear in one show at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on Nov. 17.
Sawyer Brown, Lonestar, George Canyon and Doc Walker will all be on the bill.
Lonestar is the band behind “Amazed,” Billboard’s top country song of 1999.
Sawyer Brown has produced 18 studio albums since 1981 that generated three No. 1 hits.
Canyon, a long-time staple of the Canadian country music scene, performed at Peachfest in 2018.
Doc Walker will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their hit, “Rocket Girl.”
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the SOEC box office or online at ValleyFirstTix.com.