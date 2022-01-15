Cyrano, the Peter Dinklage vehicle from writer Erika Schmidt and director Joe Wright, is a masterclass in how not to make a musical.
From the baffling choreography to the tonally inconsistent and frankly bizarre mix of blues, pop, chorales, and what could charitably be called “schoolchild-level rap," Cyrano can only be described as impressively bad.
Adapted from Edmond Rostand’s classic play Cyrano de Bergerac, Cyrano finds the titular character – played by Dinklage – writing letters to Roxanne (Haley Bennett) on behalf of Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), as the two must hide their budding romance from Roxanne’s betrothed, Comte De Guiche (Ben Mendelsohn).
Christian’s greatest weakness is his limited vocabulary, while Cyrano is a poet without an audience.
Teaming up, they quickly win Roxanne’s heart as she falls head over heels for Christian, though neither of the lovers realizes that Cyrano writes not from Christian’s heart, but from his own.
The broad strokes in the story of Cyrano are easy enough to portray, and in terms of acting, Dinklage, Harrison Jr., and Bennett are well-cast.
But Cyrano isn’t simply an adaptation of a play; it’s a musical. A
nd it’s here that the film fails hard. The songs are lifeless at best, and laughable at worst. Haley Bennett has a powerful voice, overpoweringly so in songs that clearly weren’t written with her range in mind.
Dinklage, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to be much of a singer at all, often struggling to keep a consistent rhythm – nevermind staying on key – while awkwardly narrating his “songs."
Dinklage’s songs are hurt even more by the lyrics, frustratingly written by talented rock band The National.
The character of Cyrano de Bergerac is renowned for his eloquence, but the lyrics in Cyrano are embarrassingly childish. “Have you ever wanted something so badly…” Cyrano’s big number proclaims, ending that sentence with “Have you ever loved someone… madly?”
Each song additionally sees the stars joined by a random assortment of whoever happened to be in town that day, joining in a choir that seems downright cultish at times, and never fits within the world of the song.
Background actors will break out into something resembling Gregorian chants while twirling and wielding swords or flowers as if they were pool noodles.
The choreography is overly synchronized and slow, like watching a ballet being performed within a vat of molasses. If it’s intended to look dreamlike, it’s closer to nightmarish in just how calculatedly posh it is.
Songs in a musical can spring from almost nothing to transform the world into a fantastical mirror of itself, portraying thoughts and feelings in ways words alone cannot. Cyrano seems to have latched on the random nature of musical numbers and little else, as characters will burst into song not when the world and script demand it, but rather when there just hasn’t been one in a while. It’s a show that languishes in the uncanny theatrical valley: not grand enough for Broadway, but not focused enough to play as a period piece either.
Cyrano releases in theatres on Jan. 28.
2/10
Jeff Bulmer is a UBC Okanagan graduate who has written many entertainment stories and reviews for The Daily Courier and the Phoenix.