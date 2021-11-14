A few more holiday video-game picks for you:
Call of Duty Vanguard
(Xbox Series X,S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC)
Rated M for Mature
An Epic campaign, All the explosions and action you'd expect in a Second World War campaign, the visuals are fantastic on the new generation systems. The lighting, character models, even the environments have a great amount of detail. There are tons of weapons for you to use, zombie mode returns and many multiplayer options.
Psychonauts 2
(PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series,X, S)
Rated T for Teen
Classic adventure gameplay, rich and engaging world, psychedelic visuals. Each level has its own distinct design and charm. Each character is interesting and unique. Platforming and combat is fluid and responsive, tons of collectibles and easter eggs, tons of side missions and replay value.
Forza Horizon 5
(Xbox Series X, S, Xbox One, PC)
Rated E for Everyone
Huge map based on Mexico to explore, every few minutes of driving gives you a different biodome. You have sandy dunes, beaches, rain forest, city streets and even small towns, vehicles galore — everything from semis, trucks, cars, trail rigs and many many more. Dust storms can be seen forming in the distance and players can interact with them, from racing a train, a plane and more.
New challenges daily. Multiplayer modes let you play different modes. Barn finds, treasure chests, speed traps, drifting challenges — there is something for everyone. There are accessibility options for people with disabilities and sign language during cutscenes. Weekly challenges and more content coming.
