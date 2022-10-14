5 years on, key #MeToo voices take stock of the movement

FILE - Actress Louisette Geiss speaks at a news conference by the "Silence Breakers," a group of women who have spoken out about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct, at Los Angeles City Hall, on Feb. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. Geiss, a former actress and screenwriter who accused Weinstein in 2017, has written a musical stemming from her experiences with Weinstein. “The Right Girl,” which was waylaid by the pandemic but will be produced live onstage sometime in 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)