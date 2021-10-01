Klimt portrait, missing for 22 years, to star in Rome show

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 file photo, an Italian Policeman, left, and a Carabiniere, paramilitary police officer, stand beside a painting which was found last December near an art gallery and believed to be the missing Gustav Klimt's painting 'Portrait of a Lady' during a press conference in Piacenza, Italy. Gustav Klimt's "Portrait of a Lady," which was missing for nearly 23 years after its theft from an Italian museum, will be a star in an exhibit about the artist that is opening this month at a Rome museum. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)