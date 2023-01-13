Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive dies at 69

FILE - Randy Bachman, right, holds the Juno as Robbie Bachman videotapes a closeup of the trophy after being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards in Winnipeg on March 30, 2014. Robbie Bachman, the drummer for the Canadian hard rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive that was known for such 1970s hits as “Takin’ Care of Business” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet,” has died at age 69. His death was announced on social media Thursday by his brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, who did not cite a cause. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP, File)