Stars of hit Japan 'contract marriage' show to wed for real

Japanese actress Yui Aragaki and actor Gen Hoshino attend an awarding ceremony in Tokyo in October, 2017. Hoshino and Aragaki, who played offbeat but endearing lovers in a hit TV show, are really getting married. The couple announced their life-imitates-art decision in a jointly signed statement posted Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on Aragaki’s Instagram site. (Kyodo News via AP)