Barbie's Japanese distributor apologizes for its parent company's reaction to Barbenheimer memes

FILE - A patron buys a movie ticket underneath a marquee featuring the films "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" at the Los Feliz Theatre, on July 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. The Japanese distributor of Warner Bros. movie “Barbie” has apologized over its U.S. parent company’s positive reaction to social media postings of “Barbenheimer” memes playing with Barbie and images of atomic bombing mushroom clouds, which triggered criticisms in Japan. Warner’s Barbie, a live-action film about the world-famous doll and Universal’s Oppenheimer, a biography of “father of the atomic bomb” Robert Oppenheimer, who helped develop the weapon, were both released on July 21 in United States. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)